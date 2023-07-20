United Airlines (UAL) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) delivered total operating revenue of $14.1 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 17.1% year-over-year.
Net income more than doubled to $1 billion, or $3.24 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $5.03.
The company expects adjusted EPS of $11-12 for the full year of 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.5 billion. GAAP net earnings rose 6.9% to $5.1 billion while EPS
Earnings: Highlights of International Business Machines (IBM) Q2 results
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. Total revenues were $15.5 billion in the
Tesla reports higher Q2 profit and sales amid strong deliveries
EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased from last year, aided by strong revenue growth. Revenues of the Austin-based company advanced 47% year-over-year