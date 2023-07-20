United Airlines (UAL) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) delivered total operating revenue of $14.1 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 17.1% year-over-year.

Net income more than doubled to $1 billion, or $3.24 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $5.03.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $11-12 for the full year of 2023.

Prior performance