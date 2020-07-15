UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to UnitedHealth Group’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group’s prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here are some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the financial and earnings report section of the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K, dated July 15, 2020 which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

I’ll now turn the conference over to the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealth Group, Mr. David Wichmann. Please go ahead.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and thank you for joining us.

When we last met in this forum 90 days ago, the challenges of COVID-19 in the Americas were just beginning to emerge. Now, some four months into the evolving pandemic, the individual health system, social, and economic implications of the virus are better understood and significant. Especially, the impact of long-standing health disparities affecting the underserved populations hit hardest by the pandemic.

In uncharted periods such as these, we lean on our mission and culture values to guide us. That mission and those values call on us to help people, to help health systems, to help everyone, with integrity, compassion, innovation, relationships, and performance. I’m grateful to and proud of our 325,000 diverse team members as they continue to provide vital support. Caring for those, we serve and working with the health system partners to combat this disease and the many other daily health challenges that have not gone away. They’ve just been deferred and possibly become more complicated.

We deeply appreciate the tireless service of our 120,000 doctors, nurses, medical and behavioural professionals, social workers, pharmacists, and other health-care workers on the frontlines of care. They serve in Brazil, Chile, Colombia EOF PART 1 They serve in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Portugal. They serve in New York City, Seattle, Southern California, Phoenix, Texas, Florida, and other communities confronted by COVID-19. Their compassion for our patients and members has saved lives and help make the lives of countless other people better. UnitedHealth Group was built to be adaptable, an instinctive enterprise, capable of anticipating change, rapidly evolving and re-configuring capabilities to meet both challenges and opportunities. The past several months have only highlighted the importance of this agility, so long core to how we operate, and deepened our resolve to cultivate it. We’ve witnessed our people helping in ways in advancing innovations and solutions at an unprecedented pace, scope, and scale. Today, I’d like to provide insights into how our business is both responding and advancing, share what we’ve learned in the past several months, describe how these lessons enhance our ability to serve even more people more deeply and as a result, we expect to grow and emerge stronger in the years to come. UnitedHealthcare and Optum have both experienced the effects of an unprecedented decline in healthcare services. Among early actions we undertook to help people, we’re opening new enrollment periods, so more people could be covered, waiving all consumer COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment costs, accelerating $2 billion in needed funding to care providers, and providing over $1.5 billion in direct consumer and customer assistance, including premium forgiveness and suspension of member cost sharing to help people manage their health conditions. These amounts are in addition to the $1 billion in estimated rebates to be paid in coming periods. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve taken extraordinary measures to ensure people get the essential care they need. As we speak with you today, care access patterns are nearing more normal levels, an encouraging sign for people’s health. We see the system operating just short of its normal baseline now, far above the lows experienced as the second quarter began. We currently expect care access patterns while somewhat more volatile than in the past to moderately exceed normal baselines in the second half as people seek previously deferred care. And the pandemic, with high testing and treatment costs per affected consumer is expected to continue to run its course throughout 2020 and into 2021. Consistent with the proactive actions we’ve already undertaken, we’ll continue to act swiftly to address any further financial imbalances arising from the pandemic and related effects. We are further advancing broad health equity initiatives, tapping into our data, information, and analytics capacities to guide scientific efforts to help eliminate long-standing health disparities. This is a course we have pursued for many years, and are now even more intentional as we see underserved populations, disproportionately impacted by this health crisis. We established an innovative community-based care model to provide COVID-19 testing, education, and other necessary services to some of the highest risk and least served communities in the country. We’re focusing on locations with high mortality along with local community challenges including poverty, crowding, food insecurity, homelessness, and other existing social determinants of health. Our service includes special deployments in the underserved communities of Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Orleans Parish, alongside many other similar communities we serve through our core Medicare and Medicaid programs. We are researching new treatment approaches in partnership with prominent academic institutions. For example, working with the Morehouse School of Medicine, we’re studying the effect of COVID-19 on those with sickle cell trait, a condition which is prevalent in 8% to 10% of black Americans. We’re conducting an ACE inhibitor virtual clinical trial with the Yale School of Medicine. Artificial intelligence applied to our data show that seniors on ACE inhibitors who test positive for COVID-19 are 40% less likely to need hospitalizations than those who are not. Understanding that there is a significant racial disparity in the use of ACE inhibitors to manage hypertension, we’re working rapidly to scale this 10,000-person virtual clinical trial believed to be the first of its type. We’re partnering with the growing number of state governments and employers who are using Optum’s rapid response resources to stand up mobile and fixed testing sites. To date, we have helped conduct more than 0.5 million tests across more than 500 sites, most often in rural and underserved communities. We committed another $100 million in affordable housing to address homelessness, bringing our total investments to more than $500 million to build nearly 5,400 units over the past seven years. And we’ll do more, focused on working with others, to eradicate long-standing health disparities in America and to create a more diverse US health workforce. The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the adoption of new technologies and approaches to care. We’re serving people where they want to be served, and more often in the home, which is becoming a preferred additional care setting through new, innovative digital offerings. At peak care system closure in April, UnitedHealthcare facilitated more than 4 million digital care visits. That’s nearly 30 times the number of visits we enabled in January. We expect digital and home care to persist and expand in coming years. We are rapidly assembling our next-generation, comprehensive platform leveraging: the digital signaling and monitor capacities of Vivify; the market-leading engagement capabilities of Rally; our AI-enabled Individual Health Record; the pharmacy e-commerce capabilities of OptumRx; our extensive, hands-on community-based clinical resources; and importantly, a proprietary, scalable direct to your own doctor telemedicine platform. The understandable and expected rise in stress, anxiety, and social isolation has increased the demand for behavioral health services. Digital platforms are proving to be increasingly effective in remotely diagnosing and caring for people with such needs, with a rapidly expanding scope. Optum is among the largest providers of digital behavioral health care services in the country, now with more than 10,000 care providers using our virtual visit platform. Our digital psychiatry offerings extend to community behavioral health clinics, enabling hundreds of thousands of digital visits. And complements our more than 500 community-based behavioral health pharmacies. Optum nurses are meeting the increasing need for infusion services in the comfort and safety of people’s homes. A double-digit trend we expect will accelerate for years to come. Home infusion visits by our nurses offer fully equivalent clinical efficacy, greater patient convenience and satisfaction, and reduced risk of immuno-compromised people at up to one-half the cost of traditional settings. And our HouseCalls services include extensive digital clinical care visits, supplementing in home visits by Optum nurses. As clinical techniques and technologies advance, ambulatory surgical care is expanding, as an appropriate care setting for high-acuity members and procedures, like cardiovascular surgeries. Partly as a result of the COVID-19 disruptions, the convenience, safety, and better patient and surgeon experience is becoming more deeply understood. For example, in just the last two months, we welcome several hundred new surgeons to our centers, and have opened new and higher acuity service lines. We expect the alignment of physicians to value-based care model to accelerate. The recent months have served as a compelling example of why care delivery has, and should continue to advance in this direction. OptumCare continues as a physician partner of choice, with over 6500 additional clinicians, primarily PCPs, specialists, nurse practitioners, and physicians’ assistants added so far this year. These clinicians are seeking alignment with the entity, best equipped to help move to high performing and more stable accountable care models. We believe that entity is OptumCare. These are a few examples of how we have and continue to innovate to help make people healthier, to help make health systems work better for everyone. The information and technology-enabled ambulatory care and pharmacy capacities of Optum, leveraged and deployed by UnitedHealthcare and other payers and other health systems hold significant promise for the future of the U.S. health system. Now, I’ll turn it over to the Financial Officer, John Rex.

John Rex — Chief Executive, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dave. As expected, our second-quarter earnings were meaningfully impacted by unprecedented and far-reaching disruption in care patterns. We expect this temporary impact will be offset in the quarters ahead by the proactive assistance measures we’ve already taken. The resumption of more normal care patterns and future COVID-19 impacts, both within the health care EOF PART 2 The resumption of more normal care patterns and future COVID-19 impacts, both within the health care [Indecipherable] economy at large. Looking more specifically at the pandemic effects in the second quarter, Optum revenue and earnings for fee-for-service care delivery and the OptumInsight and OptumRx volume based businesses were reduced by lower level of care and counters. For the Company as a whole, this was more than offset by the disruptive care patterns within the UnitedHealthcare and the OptumHealth risk-based businesses. Prior period development of $1.4 billion, arose primarily from the lower than expected care levels in the second half of March, contributing to the lower medical care ratio of this quarter. The impact of this care disruption is reduced by factors such as COVID-related treatment and testing and the financial assistance we are providing. Notably, the assistance component has a more pronounced financial impact future periods. For example, the suspension of member cost year will have an accelerating benefit and corresponding impact for the people we serve, as care delivery systems further reopen and they seek care again. At the lowest point in April, inpatient care inclusive of COVID-19 related care, was about three quarters of baseline. In June, this recovered to nearly 95%. At the same lowest point, outpatient and physician services fell through roughly 60% of normal levels. As we exited June, they were also recovering, tracking above 90%. These national trends have continued thus far in July, even as certain states are seeing short-term deferral of services where there are elevated levels of infection and hospitalization. Turning to Optum’s overall performance, each of the three businesses performed well, while they were affected in different ways by care deferral and the economic downturn. OptumHealth’s second quarter earnings increased 22% year-over-year. The impact of the lower patient visits in fee-for-service practices was mostly offset by the same temporary deferral of care effects on the risk-bearing practices. OptumInsight’s second quarter earnings increased 7% year-over-year, while the revenue backlog grew by nearly $1 billion to $19.4 billion. Many of OptumInsight payer and care provider clients have volume-based contracts for technology and managed services. After an expected slowing of such volumes early in the second quarter due to care deferral, we’re now seeing activity rebound. And we see the new business pipeline strengthening again, as evidenced by the new partnership with Boulder Community Health. OptumRx’s earnings declined by 6% year-over-year in the second quarter, as script volumes were impacted by lower care [Phonetic] activity. Unsurprisingly, given their sharp drop in primary care and specialist visits, I first feel the prescriptions declined by about one-third early in the second quarter, but began to recover as the quarter progressed, and have continued to do so as care activity increases. Turning to UnitedHealthcare second quarter, operating earnings were significantly higher due to the temporary care deferrals. We continue to serve more people through our public sector and senior businesses, including an increase through the second quarter of nearly 600,000 people year-to-date. As expected, given the economic climate, commercial enrollment declined albeit at lower levels and the change in unemployment might have suggested, as many employers continued benefits coverage for furloughed employees. During the second quarter growth and sales of individual policies and Medicaid membership accelerated, the ladder states eased redetermination requirements to ensure sustainable coverage for people. We are also awarded contracts to serve Medicaid members in Kentucky in 2021. Our honour to have been selected to serve the Medicaid population in Indiana, and are pleased to continue serving and Philadelphia. After a strong annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage, the pacing of new enrollees in April and May eased as traditional in-person sales slowed. In recent weeks, sales have accelerated with the current level of Medicare Advantage enrollment activity, having rebounded to pre-COVID-19 expectation levels. Our liquidity and financial position have remained strong. Second quarter cash flows reached $10 billion or 1.5 times net earnings, both cash flows and days in claims payable were impacted by the swift moves we undertook to provide enhanced liquidity by accelerating payments to individual care providers and health systems. Offsetting this impact was the timing of second quarter income tax payments, which will now occur in the third quarter. As noted in our press release this morning, we are maintaining our full year earnings per share outlook in anticipation of the delivery of previously deferred, and potentially even higher acuity care, as well as continued cost to address COVID-19 in the second half of the year. We are encouraged by the rapid pacing of the reopening of care delivery systems, and are proactively working to help people quickly obtain the care they need. In addition, we incorporated second half view for a more pronounced impact from the consumer, customer, and care provider assistance initiatives already undertaken. As Dave stated, we’ll act to address further imbalances should they arise over the duration of this pandemic. With that, I’ll turn it back to Dave.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. Today, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, foremost on our minds is the safety of our team members and their families, and the need to continue adapting rapidly, innovating and delivering for those we serve. There’ll be no you begin to focus at this time on what will come in 2021 and beyond. At this distance the evolution of the pandemic, when and to what extent the economy will improve are very much open questions. We expect the macro economic impacts of the broader unemployment and actions we’ve taken to assist customers and communities to continue well into next year. Helping our customers through an unexpected macro environment and the extended impact from disruptions in care, has and will continue to be an area of intense focus for our business leaders and care providers.

During this period, our diversified businesses are creating unique opportunities to serve and we don’t believe these are just passing trends. They bring more effective clinical outcomes, satisfaction, and convenience for people at lower cost. A significant contribution to the next generation health system one that operates in a socially conscious way. These are accelerating and durable trends, well supportive of our 13% to 16% long-term growth objective in the years to come. Public sector in senior-benefits programs, our care delivery businesses, are digital and at-home based initiatives.

Pharmacy care services, data and analytics, and help banking and payments platforms will continue contributing a significant growth factors long into the future.

Thank you for your time today. Operator, can you please open the lines for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go first to Justin Lake with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Speaker —

Good morning [Speech Overlap].

Justin Lake — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Medicare would be great as well, Dirk. Thanks.

John Rex — Chief Executive, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Good morning. John Rex here, Justin. Just a few comments here in terms of medical cost ratio and and the impacts of customer’s assistance, and how they how they flow through the year. So, yes, you are right. Clearly, we expect higher than historically normal medical cost ratios as we move into that — as we move into the second quarter of the year, and that’s certainly implied in our maintained guidance view. And so, you can see as you look at versus historical levels of a typical second half we’re running in the zone of a couple of hundred basis points above what we would consider kind of historical medical cost ratios in the second half of the year., kind of give you a little color in terms of how that flows through.

In terms of customer assistance initiatives and how those play out, so among some of the more significant customer assistance initiatives that were — that we’re — that we’re taking on are the weighting of co-pays for seniors for both primary care, and very importantly on the specialist EOF PART 3 Is that’s a very significant burden for seniors. Those really have much more impact as we get into the second half from the perspective of — as care delivery systems reopen, that’s one those costs will be incurred. So, you’re incurring those costs as seniors and people are really accessing that care, and that’s where the assistance component comes in. So, that component, which is one of the more significant components of the customer systems initiatives we’ve undertaken is really could more weighted to — really more weighted to the back half of the year than the first half of the year.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Great, thank you. And then as it relates to pricing, I think we’ll start with Medicare with Tim Noel, and then we’ll go to commercial with [Indecipherable] Tim.

Tim Noel — Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement

Good morning,, Justin. Tim, Noel. Thanks for the question. As we talked a little bit last quarter about pricing for 2021 in Medicare, and as a reminder pre-COVID, we’ve talked about total revenue related items roughly on par with our estimates of forward trend. And then we also have the repeal — the permanent repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. So, if you take those things all else equal, we would have expected 2021 to be a benefit investment year on the Medicare Advantage. Uncertainly, COVID create some challenges with diagnosis collection, given utilization patterns that we’re seeing and talking about. And also, CMS has not provided any discrete adjustments in the final notice to account for that nor have they done anything since

I’m still too early to get specific on our bid offerings for 2021, bids aren’t final nor are they public. But again, our top priority is providing stable and reliable benefits for the members that we serve, and we feel really good about 2021 and expect to continue our multi-year momentum in Medicare Advantage. Thanks.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim. And I’d just add to that. I think really this year of setting up and I know it’s [Indecipherable] early, but in terms of the overall positioning is to continue the pace of growth that we’ve been seeing across the individual Medicare Advantage lines. And then obviously, we’re deeply focused on the group Medicare marketing growth there as well. Bill Golden, do you want to handle commercial.

Bill Golden — Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual of New York

Sure. Yeah. Thanks, Dave and thanks for the question. So, we’re going to continue our longstanding approach to pricing. We’re disciplined and where pricing to our best estimate of future cost trends. We have extensively modeled the potential impact of COVID-19 including to our testing and treatment costs, potential vaccine costs, and costs that will be expected to be deferred into 2021, which includes the potential higher severity because of the deferred care and also the potential — for continued depressed demand for healthcare services in some regions and states.

All of this is built into our forward view of medical cost trends. And we’re working very closely with our customers right now and into August, as we start to put out our renewals for 2021. Our clients are really expecting and appreciating consistent and stable pricing from us. Thank you.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you, Bill, and thank you Justin for your question. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question is from Josh Raskin with Nephron Research. Please go ahead.

Josh Raskin — Nephron Research — Analyst

Hi, thanks and good morning. Wanted to talk a little bit about the impact on the physician side in OptumHealth, OptumCare specifically. The recruitment of physicians and maybe how there — how that actually changed. I think there was an illusion in the press release to maybe an acceleration of bringing in more primary care and maybe some talk on specialty? And then, can you just flesh out sort of within that — within OptumCare? The impact was a lot lower than I think we had expected. I heard John mentioned the risk-base entities offsetting the fee-for-service entities. Could you just give us some magnitude on that and sort of how much the UnitedHealthcare payments impact, sort of how did OptumCare hold up so well?

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Good questions, Josh. I appreciate them. We did try to lean into this a little bit in the script in terms of giving a general impression that there’s a kind of movement afoot of physicians, advanced practice clinicians towards stable models that allow them to preserve their independence practice at the top of their license, achieve the triple-A in the healthcare, and we’ve clearly seen that. And then we’ve also, as you probably can suspect, had a fair agenda around inorganic build to access new geographies, and we’ve made a decent amount of progress on that front during this time frame as well. But I think I’ll send it to Wyatt Decker here, he can talk a little bit about the value proposition of OptumCare and what people are seeking at this important time, and why this model is the one that they are pursuing. Wyatt?

Wyatt Decker — Chief Executive Officer

Dave, thanks, and Josh, thanks for the question. You’re absolutely right, Dave – we have seen continued interest and growth in our OptumCare model, which has become really the nation’s predominant physician-led, value-based, patient-centered ambulatory medical practice. And, that may sound like a mouthful, but it’s really focused on doing what’s right for patients, delivering care in both more convenient and lower cost settings in a value-based construct, keeping the patient at the center of everything we do.

We’ve seen, to the second question, Josh, around the performance of OptumCare. We’ve seen that our large geographic footprint combined with our both risk-based and fee-for-service model has created substantial resiliency in the business, and as John Rex mentioned, we saw some countervailing financial performances when fee-for-service got quieter during the peak of the pandemic. We’re now seeing very rapid recovery in part because of our tremendous support of our frontline providers.

The other piece that I would want to underscore is our incredible gratitude to our frontline providers that have done an incredible job caring for both COVID patients and helping us effectively navigate through this complex pandemic.

Your first question around ongoing recruitment of physician groups and individual physicians, your implied assumption is correct. We’re seeing substantial interest in our practice model as well as in becoming part of OptumCare, and this is part of a multi-year trend that we have continued to grow, and as you know, we have relationships with multiple physician groups that are either affiliated or employed today, over 52,000 doctors in both categories combined, and we’ve seen continued interest and expect a pipeline of affiliated and employed physicians to grow robustly.

Thank you.

David S. Wichmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Josh, appreciate your question. Next question, please.

Operator

We’ll go next to AJ Rice with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.