Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q2 2020 earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shot up 2.9% during pre-market hours on Wednesday after the healthcare company reported the financial results for the second quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.12, which was well above the street projections, despite the top-line narrowly missing the mark.
UnitedHealth also maintained its guidance for the full year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results?
CEO David S. Wichmann said, “We moved swiftly to assist the people we serve and their care providers, including the provision of $3.5 billion in proactive voluntary customer assistance and accelerated care provider funding.”
The stock has gained 5.4% since the beginning of this year.
