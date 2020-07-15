Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q2 2020 earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shot up 2.9% during pre-market hours on Wednesday after the healthcare company reported the financial results for the second quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.12, which was well above the street projections, despite the top-line narrowly missing the mark.

UnitedHealth also maintained its guidance for the full year.

CEO David S. Wichmann said, “We moved swiftly to assist the people we serve and their care providers, including the provision of $3.5 billion in proactive voluntary customer assistance and accelerated care provider funding.”

The stock has gained 5.4% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance