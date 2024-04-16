Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q1 2024
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $99.8 billion.
Net loss attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $1.4 billion, or $1.53 per share, compared to net earnings of $5.6 billion, or $5.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.91.
The company updated its full year 2024 outlook for EPS to $17.60-18.20 to reflect the Brazil sale and the estimated direct response costs of the cyberattack. It maintained its adjusted EPS outlook of $27.50-28.00.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MS Infographic: Morgan Stanley reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2024
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and net profit. Net income applicable to shareholders was $3.41
BAC Earnings: All you need to know about Bank of America’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $25.8 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.76 per share,
JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2024 financial results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 2.3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion. The company reported net earnings of $5.3 billion, or $2.20