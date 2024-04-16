Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q1 2024

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $99.8 billion.

Net loss attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $1.4 billion, or $1.53 per share, compared to net earnings of $5.6 billion, or $5.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.91.

The company updated its full year 2024 outlook for EPS to $17.60-18.20 to reflect the Brazil sale and the estimated direct response costs of the cyberattack. It maintained its adjusted EPS outlook of $27.50-28.00.

