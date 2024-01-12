Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q4 2023 earnings results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased to $94.4 billion from $82.8 billion in the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.4 billion, or $5.83 per share, compared to $4.7 billion, or $5.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.16.

During 2023, the company returned $14.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

