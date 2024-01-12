Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q4 2023 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased to $94.4 billion from $82.8 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.4 billion, or $5.83 per share, compared to $4.7 billion, or $5.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.16.
During 2023, the company returned $14.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenue, on a reported basis, increased 12% year-over-year to $38.5 billion, but fell short of
WFC Infographic: Highlights of Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) on Friday reported higher revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. At $20.48 billion, fourth-quarter
KB Home (KBH): A look at how the homebuilder performed in Q4 2023
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has gained 43% in the past three months. The company reported its earnings results for the