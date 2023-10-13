Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q3 2023
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 14% year-over-year to $92.4 billion.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.8 billion, or $6.24 per share, compared to $5.2 billion, or $5.55 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.56.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $23.60-23.75 and adjusted EPS of $24.85-25.00.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q3 profit and revenue beat estimates
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on Friday reported flat earnings and higher revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The results exceeded analysts’ forecasts. The banking behemoth reported a net income
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q3 2023 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $20.8 billion. Net income increased 61% to $5.76 billion while EPS
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q3 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported net revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $39.8 billion. Managed net revenue rose 21% to $40.7 billion.