Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q3 2023

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 14% year-over-year to $92.4 billion.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.8 billion, or $6.24 per share, compared to $5.2 billion, or $5.55 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.56.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $23.60-23.75 and adjusted EPS of $24.85-25.00.

