UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 15% year-over-year to $92 billion, helped by double-digit growth at UnitedHealthcare and Optum.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.6 billion, or $5.95 per share, compared to $5 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.26.
The company expects adjusted EPS of $24.50-25.00 for full year 2023.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Citigroup (C) Q1 earnings beat estimates; revenue up 12%
Banking behemoth Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported an increase in first-quarter net profit amid a 12% growth in revenues. The results also exceeded analysts' forecasts. Citigroup reported a net income
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2023 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $20.7 billion. Net income rose over 30% to $4.9 billion, or
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported net revenue was $38.3 billion, up 25% from the year-ago period. Net income increased over 50%