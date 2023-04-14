UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 15% year-over-year to $92 billion, helped by double-digit growth at UnitedHealthcare and Optum.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.6 billion, or $5.95 per share, compared to $5 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.26.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $24.50-25.00 for full year 2023.

Prior performance