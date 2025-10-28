UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service Q3 earnings drop on lower revenue

UPS (NYSE: UPS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, when the freight service company’s revenue declined.

Total revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $21.4 billion, with US Domestic revenue and International revenue declining 3% and 6%, respectively.

Third-quarter net income decreased around 15% year-over-year to $1.31 billion or $1.55 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings declined to $1.74 per share in Q3 from $1.76 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.

Carol Tomé, UPS’ chief executive officer, said, “We are executing the most significant strategic shift in our company’s history, and the changes we are implementing are designed to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders. With the holiday shipping season nearly upon us, we are positioned to run the most efficient peak in our history while providing industry-leading service to our customers for the eighth consecutive year.”

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue to be approximately $24.0 billion, on a consolidated basis, and adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 11.0% to 11.5%.