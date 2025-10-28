UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service Q3 earnings drop on lower revenue

UPS (NYSE: UPS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, when the freight service company’s revenue declined.
Total revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $21.4 billion, with US Domestic revenue and International revenue declining 3% and 6%, respectively.
Third-quarter net income decreased around 15% year-over-year to $1.31 billion or $1.55 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings declined to $1.74 per share in Q3 from $1.76 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.
Carol Tomé, UPS’ chief executive officer, said, “We are executing the most significant strategic shift in our company’s history, and the changes we are implementing are designed to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders. With the holiday shipping season nearly upon us, we are positioned to run the most efficient peak in our history while providing industry-leading service to our customers for the eighth consecutive year.”
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue to be approximately $24.0 billion, on a consolidated basis, and adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 11.0% to 11.5%.
Most Popular
UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings fall despite double-digit revenue growth
Healthcare behemoth UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and a sharp fall in earnings. Total revenues increased 12%
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Operating revenue of $2.3 billion were down 1.8% year-over-year. Net loss amounted to $143 million, or $0.39
Earnings Preview: Apple set to capitalize on demand recovery, AI momentum in Q4
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, after a strong performance in the June quarter that reignited investor confidence. Sales of Apple products grew