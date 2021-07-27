Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
UPS reports Q2 earnings above street target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q2 revenue of $23.4 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.06 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
UPS shares were down 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for UPS Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro Q2 2021 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.17
Earnings calendar for the week of July 26
After showing weakness at the beginning of the week, benchmark stock indexes made steady gains even as economic recovery gathered steam. On Friday, the S&P 500 index crossed the 4,400-mark