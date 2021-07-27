Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

UPS reports Q2 earnings above street target: Infographic

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q2 revenue of $23.4 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.06 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

UPS shares were down 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.

UPS Q2 2021 earnings

