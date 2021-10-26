Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

UPS reports Q3 earnings above street target: Infographic

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.

The package delivery company reported Q3 revenue of $23.2 billion, up 9.2% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection.

Net income of $2.65 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

The Adjusted earnings per share were $2.71 up by 18.9%.

