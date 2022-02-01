Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
UPS reports Q4 earnings above analysts target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The package delivery company reported Q4 revenue of $27.8 billion, up 11.5% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection.
Net income of $3.52 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
The Adjusted earnings per share were $3.59 up by 35%.
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q1 revenue up 11%; earnings beat Street view
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its first-quarter sales and earnings increased, aided by stable demand for its popular smartphone brand iPhone and strength of the services business. The
INTC Stock: Intel set to gain from stable sales, capacity expansion this year
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been on an aggressive expansion drive to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor industry. The chipmaker's recent performance indicates it has effectively tackled competition through
Microsoft (MSFT) becomes a compelling buy after strong earnings, Activision deal
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the most innovative technology companies, constantly transforming the business to align with the rapidly changing digital economy. While aggressively participating in the digital