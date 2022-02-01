UPS reports Q4 earnings above analysts target: Infographic

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.

The package delivery company reported Q4 revenue of $27.8 billion, up 11.5% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection.

Net income of $3.52 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

The Adjusted earnings per share were $3.59 up by 35%.