Categories Earnings Calls, Retail

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Mar. 02, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Oona McCullough — Director of Investor Relations

Frank J. Conforti — Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

Richard A. Hayne — Chief Executive Officer

Sheila Harrington — Global Chief Executive Officer of Urban Outfitters and Free People Groups

Dave Hayne — Chief Technology Officer and President of Nuuly

Hillary Super — Chief Executive Officer of Anthropologie Group

Analysts:

Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst

Kimberly Greenberger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Paul Lejuez — Citi Research — Analyst

Matthew Boss — JP Morgan — Analyst

Lorraine Hutchinson — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Mark R. Altschwager — Baird — Analyst

Kate Fitzsimmons — RBC Capital — Analyst

Janet Kloppenburg — JJK Research — Analyst

Marni Shapiro — The Retail Tracker — Analyst

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Ike Boruchow — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Jay Sole — UBS — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Lyft (LYFT) expects average ride volumes to improve through Q1 2021

Shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) were up 8% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 53% over the past 12 months and 25% since the beginning of

With new strategy in place, Target looks poised to tap growing online demand

Department store chain Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), which has been thriving on the pandemic-driven shopping boom since early last year, maintained its strong performance during the holiday season and entered

Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q4

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The discount store reported a 7% increase in Q4 net sales to $6.7 billion. The company

Listen On

Tags

Apparel Retail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top