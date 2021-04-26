US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Ap. 26, 2021

The market is expected to open flat today as there was no moment in the US futures data. Industrial and agricultural commodities prices hit multiyear highs together. The Federal Reserve will hold its latest two-day policy-setting meeting this week, concluding on Wednesday, but is not expected to change its monetary policies.
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.