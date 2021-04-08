Categories U.S. Markets News

US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr.8, 2021

After two days of a decline, Wall Street is all set to open higher as President Joe Biden aims to ease tax plans. Initial job claims for last week are expected to come in at 680,000, an improvement from 719,000 in the prior week.

Most Popular

Beyond Meat (BYND) expands manufacturing capabilities with new facility in China

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) have gained 4% since the beginning of this year and 87% over the past 12 months. The company has opened a new manufacturing

Applied Materials stock offers good returns amid semiconductor boom

The semiconductor market continues to face severe shortage though chipmakers and equipment manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet the demand growth, triggered by the digitization spree during the pandemic.

Favorable valuation, volume growth make eBay stock a good bet

The financial performance of online marketplace eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has not been affected by the ongoing COVID crisis so far, rather the company consistently reported strong earnings that often

Tags

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top