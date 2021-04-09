US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr.9, 2021

S&P 500 and Dow futures gained momentum ahead of market hours on Friday after another record-setting session on the stock market. There is positivity in the market as the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stated on Wednesday that the central bank was looking for actual progress rather than forecasts for employment and inflation goals.
Most Popular
Conagra (CAG) bets on consumer psychology to drive future demand and growth
Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported strong results for the third quarter of 2021 which surpassed expectations. Net sales increased 8.5% to $2.8 billion helped by the increase in at-home
Carnival Corp. (CCL): Vaccine rollout and pent-up demand provide optimism for the cruise operator
Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) were down over 2% on Thursday. The company reported first quarter 2021 earnings results a day ago which missed expectations. Despite seeing a drastic
It might not be the right time to invest in American Express. Here’s why
Widespread flight cancellations and restrictions on the hotel industry during the pandemic have had a ripple effect on credit card companies and payment service providers. After going through a rough