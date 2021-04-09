Categories U.S. Markets News

US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr.9, 2021

S&P 500 and Dow futures gained momentum ahead of market hours on Friday after another record-setting session on the stock market. There is positivity in the market as the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stated on Wednesday that the central bank was looking for actual progress rather than forecasts for employment and inflation goals. 

