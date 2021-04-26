Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Q1 2021 earnings call dated
Apr. 21, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew D. Ellis — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

John Hodulik — UBS — Analyst

Simon Flannery — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Brett Feldman — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Philip Cusick — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

David Barden — Bank of America — Analyst

Michael Rollins — Citigroup — Analyst

Craig Moffett — MoffettNathanson LLC — Analyst

Timothy Horan — Oppenheimer & Co. — Analyst

Frank Louthan — Raymond James — Analyst

Colby Synesael — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Kannan Venkateshwar — Barclays — Analyst

