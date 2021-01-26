Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 26, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Phil Cusick — JPMorgan — Analyst
Brett Feldman — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Simon Flannery — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
John Hodulik — UBS — Analyst
David Barden — Bank of America — Analyst
Craig Moffett — MoffettNathanson — Analyst
Michael Rollins — Citi — Analyst
Doug Mitchelson — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Peter Supino — Bernstein — Analyst
Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
MSFT Microsoft Corp Q2 2021 Earnings Call
EMAMILTD Emami Limited Q3 2021 Earnings Call
Most Popular
Why Unisys (UIS) might not be a good investment option right now
Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is one of the few tech firms that failed to take full advantage of the digital transformation wave spurred by the coronavirus. But the recent improvement
Infographic: American Express (AXP) performance and key numbers for Q4 2020
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues, net of interest expense, declined 18% to $9.3 billion, The quarter primarily reflected declines in Card Member
General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenues fell 16% year-over-year to $21.9 billion but came ahead of market estimates of $21.8 billion.