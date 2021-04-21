Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Verizon (VZ) grows Q1 revenue by 4%

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $1.31 per share, also better than what analysts had anticipated.

VZ shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past twelve months.

Verizon Communications Q1 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Verizon Q1 2021 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

