Verizon (VZ) grows Q1 revenue by 4%

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $1.31 per share, also better than what analysts had anticipated.

VZ shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past twelve months.

