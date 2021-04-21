Verizon (VZ) grows Q1 revenue by 4%

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $1.31 per share, also better than what analysts had anticipated.
VZ shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past twelve months.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Verizon Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income
Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the