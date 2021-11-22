Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Vertex Pharma (VRTX) expands cystic fibrosis pipeline; raises FY21 outlook
Biotechnology company Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The bottom line also exceeded Wall Street’s projection amid a 29% growth in revenues. The management has raised its full-year outlook for product revenue, citing the continued expansion of the company’s cystic fibrosis drug pipeline.
Third-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose sharply to $3.56 per share from $2.64 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The number also came in above analysts’ forecast. Unadjusted net income was $851.9 million or $3.28 per share, compared to $667.4 million or $2.53 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
The impressive earnings performance reflects a 29% increase in revenues to $1.98 billion. Market watchers were looking for slower growth. The top-line benefitted from the continued expansion of the company’s pipeline in cystic fibrosis and incremental investment to support the launches of medicines globally.
“Our financial performance in the third quarter was outstanding, marked by the exceptional continued growth of TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO. Based on these results, we are again raising our 2021 product revenue guidance, and we see significant additional growth ahead as we continue to deliver this transformational medicine to more people with CF,” said Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
VRTX’s shares have made strong gains after the recent earnings announcement but lost momentum since then. In the past twelve months, the stock has lost about 42%.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?
In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings
Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 37.2%