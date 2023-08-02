Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported product revenue of $2.49 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 14% year-over-year.

Net income was $915.7 million, or $3.52 per share, compared to $810.5 million, or $3.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.89.

For the full year of 2023, CF product revenues are expected to range between $9.7-9.8 billion.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common

CVS Health Q2 2023 earnings drop despite higher revenues

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues. June quarter adjusted profit declined 13% year-over-year to $2.21 per share.

YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q2 2023 earnings results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. Net income grew 86% to $418 million while EPS rose

Tags

pharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top