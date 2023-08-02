Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported product revenue of $2.49 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 14% year-over-year.

Net income was $915.7 million, or $3.52 per share, compared to $810.5 million, or $3.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.89.

For the full year of 2023, CF product revenues are expected to range between $9.7-9.8 billion.

