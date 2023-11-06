VRTX Earnings: Highlights of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 results

Healthcare company Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

September-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, moved up to $4.08 per share from $4.01 per share in the same period of 2022. Unadjusted profit was $1.04 billion or $3.97 per share, vs. $930.5 million or $3.59 per share a year earlier.

The company said that third-quarter revenues increased to $2.48 billion from $2.33 billion in the year-ago period. For the whole of fiscal 2023, the management expects total product revenues to be in the range of $9.85 billion.

Prior Performance