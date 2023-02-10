Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported total revenues of $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to $2 billion in the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income rose 6% year-over-year to $819 million, or $3.15 per share. Adjusted EPS increased 25% to $3.76.
For full-year 2023, CF product revenues are expected to be $9.55-9.70 billion.
