Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

VRTX Earnings: A snapshot of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 results

Healthcare firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter, despite an increase in revenues.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Total revenues increased to $2.37 billion in the first quarter from $2.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the full fiscal year, the management expects product revenues to be between $9.55 billion and $9.70 billion.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings dropped to $3.05 per share in the March quarter from $3.52 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $699.8 million or $2.69 per share, compared to $762.1 million or $2.96 per share last year.

Prior Performance

  • Vertex-Pharmaceuticals-Q4-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q1 2023 Research Summary

Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a healthcare IT company that operates as an integrated drug procurement and delivery platform. It is focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by

Loews Corporation (L) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported total revenues of $3.78 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.40 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income was

CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results

Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46

Tags

Biotechnologypharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top