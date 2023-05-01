Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
VRTX Earnings: A snapshot of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 results
Healthcare firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter, despite an increase in revenues.
Total revenues increased to $2.37 billion in the first quarter from $2.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the full fiscal year, the management expects product revenues to be between $9.55 billion and $9.70 billion.
Meanwhile, adjusted earnings dropped to $3.05 per share in the March quarter from $3.52 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $699.8 million or $2.69 per share, compared to $762.1 million or $2.96 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q1 2023 Research Summary
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a healthcare IT company that operates as an integrated drug procurement and delivery platform. It is focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by
Loews Corporation (L) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) reported total revenues of $3.78 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.40 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income was
CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results
Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46