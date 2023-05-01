VRTX Earnings: A snapshot of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 results

Healthcare firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter, despite an increase in revenues.

Total revenues increased to $2.37 billion in the first quarter from $2.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For the full fiscal year, the management expects product revenues to be between $9.55 billion and $9.70 billion.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings dropped to $3.05 per share in the March quarter from $3.52 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $699.8 million or $2.69 per share, compared to $762.1 million or $2.96 per share last year.

