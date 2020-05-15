VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

VF Corp (VFC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Steve Rendle — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Joe, and welcome everyone. I hope my comments this morning find you and your family safe and healthy. Please bear with us today, as we are all working from separate locations. It is remarkable how quickly the world has changed since our last call just a few months ago. Through the first 10 months of the year, VF had a powerful momentum, tracking ahead of our long-range plan and while COVID has profoundly impacted the world, as well as our business for the last two months of our fiscal year, I have never been more confident in our people, our brands in our future. It’s times like these that serve as a purifying fire, separating the best companies from the rest. We have prepared ourselves well for times such as this. Our strong brands, our financial and supply chain disciplines, coupled with our fortress balance sheet, allows us to weather almost any storm. I’m confident that VF will emerge from this crisis in a position of strength, prepared to accelerate at a time when many are under tremendous financial strain and unable to adequately invest in their business.

And while COVID has probably been a dominant theme recently, let’s not forget, that 2020 has been a year of significant accomplishments for VF. To name just a few, the move to Denver, the release of science-based targets in line with our commitment to sustainability, the successful spin-off of Kontoor Brands and the announcement of our intent to sell the occupational workwear business. Even with this exceptional activity, we were managing our way to a strong year, through the first three quarters of fiscal ’20, we have delivered 9% organic revenue growth, more than 100 basis points of gross margin expansion, and 19% organic earnings growth. Vans and The North Face, our two largest properties, were growing 7% and 9% respectively and our global B2C platform was growing at a double-digit rate, led by 20% digital growth.

So what’s giving me confidence about our future? First and foremost, our incredible community of associates, from our experienced leadership team actively managing this crisis to our distribution center associates working tirelessly to enable our brands to continue serving their consumers. Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for the entire VF family and their infallible commitment to each other and our business.

Next, the nimbleness of our enterprise, which has demonstrated once again the ability to adapt and act with agility to protect our people, protect our enterprise and preserve liquidity and to quickly pivot to those priorities which position us to emerge in an advantaged position. And I’m thankful that we have been aggressively transforming VF into a consumer-led retail-centric digitally focused enterprise. This transformation, coupled with the renewed focus on the three lens approach to managing the portfolio has honed our organizational focus and simplified our business model. Our ability to pivot in light of changing consumer and distribution environments through portfolio actions has been and will continue to be both a catalyst for growth, as well as a hedge against risk. Our movement away from challenged distribution channels, while focusing more deeply on the most attractive addressable markets gives us a real advantage in an uncertain and fast evolving world.

Finally, for the commitment across our organization to act as a purpose led performance-driven enterprise during the time of crisis. In addition to providing pay continuity to retail associates during the global lockdown and increasing hourly wages for our distribution center associates, VF has committed nearly $7 million in financial support and product donations across more than 20 different branded initiatives, and we’re in the process of producing up to 3.5 million pieces of urgently needed PPE for COVID-19 relief efforts. Our most recent related COVID-related actions are in addition to the ongoing efforts around our made-for-change initiatives, leading with science-based targets, focused on improving people’s lives, and planet.

Using the considerable scale and resources at VF for the betterment of both people on the planet are not just the right thing to do, it’s good business as we forge even deeper connections with our consumers during this time of crisis. Collectively, these characteristics position VF to not only weather the storm. But to emerge as an even stronger, leaner, digitally oriented enterprise on the other side of the current pandemic.

In light of the current environment and the new world we find ourselves operating within, I’d like to spend a few minutes, highlighting the key elements of how VF is managing the now, as well as how we are approaching emergence from this crisis and how we intend to capitalize on the next. Regarding the now, from the early days of the outbreak in China, we’ve taken a people first approach in our COVID-19 response, prioritizing the health and safety of our people, while also protecting their financial well-being. As my good friend and North Face athlete Jimmy Chin told me, all storms pass, it’s how you weather them that matters. We have a bias for action and decisiveness to effectively manage this crisis and I’m proud of the actions we’ve taken, guided by our values.

As we’ve implemented measures to care for and protect our people, we’ve also taken several key actions to advance our enterprise protection strategy. These prudent actions have helped us preserve and enhance liquidity and given us more flexibility to manage our operations through a prolonged crisis. These actions have included, reducing discretionary spending and compensation across the VF senior leadership team and our board. Proactively executing a $3 billion bond offering to establish a significant cash buffer and ensure over $5 billion of near-term liquidity.

Implementing a thorough and rigorous review of current inventory and forward inventory commitments, suspending our share repurchase program, collaborating closely with our most important strategic partners across the value chain, and finally proceeding with our previously announced divestiture of VF’s occupational workwear business, as a potential source of additional cash. One of VF’s greatest assets has always been our operational discipline and the rigor with which we manage our balance sheet. Today that discipline and know-how are coming together to create a range of options for how we maintain and further bolster our position of strength, which Scott will cover shortly.

Turning to our brands, all of which remain focused on driving consumer connectivity and brand engagement during these unprecedented times. Our brand teams are more than ever using this unique opportunity to share best practices, key insights and learnings among our marketing and digital leaders to accelerate impact and efficiency. We’ve made a purposeful shift in our consumer engagement actions to employ greater empathy and compassion, connecting with consumers in the unique stay-at-home environment we all find ourselves in. This strategic shift has resulted in stronger engagement and affinity, leading to higher consideration and conversion.

I encourage you to explore our brand websites and social platforms to see this come to life, demonstrated in the North Face, its healthcare worker and first responder initiatives, coupled with the united-to-move-the-world program, along with Vans BOUNCING OFF THE WALLS campaign, Shoebox Challenge activation and foot-the-bill program or Ultra’s embrace space virtual workouts and Timberland Stay Strong campaign. I’m proud of our brands’ ability to maintain strong emotional connectivity with our consumers, despite this disruption in the world around us.

None of us knows exactly how the COVID-19 outbreak will change our world, but we’re already beginning to see signs of what’s to come. Unfortunately, our brands and businesses are uniquely positioned to address certain evolutions and consumer behaviors and value systems. For example, we believe people will place greater value on exploring the outdoors after spending so much time in their homes. We believe there will be an increased commitment to personal well-being and active lifestyles, with health becoming a major new priority. We believe people will have a greater appreciation for the frontline workers, who keep other safe and the tradespeople who keep our world running. W believe there will be an elevated focus on environmental sustainability that will lead to a sharper focus on combating global climate change. And with online shopping serving as a lifeline for so many consumers around the world during the pandemic, we believe the proliferation of e-commerce will be significant.

Regardless of whether these changes are subtle or seismic, our brand teams are already working to connect even more intimately and meaningfully with consumers in a post COVID world. Today, we’re preparing for this new future and positioning our brands to set the standard for what’s next. The long-term strategy we’ve introduced in 2017 has repeatedly proven that we are activating a powerful plan, capable of delivering sustainable high quality growth and top-quartile returns and I strongly believe that our strategy will be even more relevant in the years ahead. We’ve evolved and focused our strategy since it was introduced, but the key choices at the heart of it remain the same, driving and optimizing the portfolio, distorting investments toward Asia, with a heightened focus on China, elevating D2C and digital, and finally, underpinning our strategy as the steady transformation of our business model, to make VF more consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper digital in everything we do.

As we prepare for the next, our work is focused, amongst other things, on evolving our systems landscape and building better capabilities and tools to power our brands forward. It is focused on leveraging enterprise data and analytics with an emphasis on critical end-to-end data and digital capabilities to drive consumer engagement and loyalty. This will take on a new level of importance, as digital activity and engagement continues to rise in a post-COVID world. We’re also working to become increasingly agile on how our teams worked together, enabling us to move faster to seize opportunities whenever and wherever they exist. It will result in a more agile and efficient operating model and organization design through the lens of our consumer-minded, retail-centric, hyper digital transformation.

Before passing the call over to Scott, I want to reiterate the deep gratitude I have for the incredible effort each of our 50,000 associates put in during this past year. Fiscal ’20 was an unprecedented year for many of our teams, even before the pandemic hit. Spinning off jeans business, relocating associates and their families to different cities and countries, and now managing through the disruption of COVID-19 has been an extraordinary ask. Our associates have been tested to the extreme, and they’ve responded just as you would expect, with determination and a sharp focus on getting the job done. But they did more than that. I’m so proud of the way our associates have rallied to help others in this time of great need, [Indecipherable] out our purpose in a very real and meaningful way. It’s been truly humbling to see how our teams have answered the call in our communities and it gives me great hope in our collective ability to overcome this moment together, driven by the power of human spirit.

It also gives me even greater confidence that VF Corporation will be better on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. I believe the truly purpose led brand and companies will fare better than others when this situation is over, because their decisions will be principled and based on values that consumers share. By continuing to foster a sense of community with our consumers during these trying times, we are positioning VF in our brands for a bright future.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Scott.

Scott A. Roe — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Steve and good morning everyone. I’d like to start by echoing Steve’s comments, as I too share a deep sense of gratitude for the leadership team and community of associates around the globe. Both Steve and I have been part of the VF family for more than 20 years and while I have a deeper understanding of the depth and unique capabilities resident within VF, I am nonetheless humbled by the commitment and excellence that I’ve witnessed, as this great company continues to rise to the occasion. This exceptional group of people is taking actions to position VF to accelerate upon emergence from the crisis. The individual and collective efforts throughout every region, brand and function, are nothing short of amazing. A sincere thank you to each one of you. It’s not just what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it, that inspires me personally. The commitment of our associates to each other and to the broader communities in which they work, while continuing to drive our business forward, embodies the core DNA of VF, as a purpose led performance-driven enterprise.

Last fall, at our Investor Day in Beaver Creek, we introduced the topic of portfolio resiliency and specifically highlighted balance sheet and supply chain flexibility, fiscal discipline, diversification and investment optionality as core tenets. It received less focus at the time, given the growth trajectory of our business and the economic backdrop at large. However portfolio resiliency could not be more relevant for where we are today, as we manage through what Steve referred to, as the now. So I’d like to spend a few minutes providing insight and context for how we’re navigating the current environment.

Let’s start with balance sheet flexibility and fiscal discipline, a bedrock of VF’s 121-year-old legacy. VF entered this crisis with a fortress balance sheet and strong liquidity. Prior to the outbreak, our leverage was below two times, we were on track to returning close to $2 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2020 through share repurchases and dividends and we had significant drypowder to execute our M&A agenda. In year one of our long-range plan, we were tracking well against the goal to generate more than $8 billion of free cash flow over the next five years. Just a handful of months later, the whole world changed, revenue across our sector froze overnight, resulting in high rates of cash burn and disruption across the retail landscape. The capital markets remained open, but there were growing concerns about the ability for even high quality companies such as VF to access committed lines of credit.

These are uncertain times, but in this moment of turmoil, we demonstrated both our willingness and our ability to tangibly build excess liquidity to weather the disruption caused by COVID for a prolonged period. With this in mind, we elected to raise $3 billion longer-dated debt last month and fully repay our revolver, providing VF with more than $5 billion of immediate liquidity. While our recent actions may ultimately prove conservative, given the current uncertainty surrounding the retail sector, our actions are a clear testament of VF’s balance sheet flexibility and financial strength.

Moving to the second dimension of our portfolio, resiliency, supply chain flexibility, and operational rigor. The sophistication and scale of our global supply chain, coupled with our operational discipline, are hallmarks of VF and a source of competitive advantage, particularly during times of uncertainty and marketplace disruption. As the pandemic began to scale globally, our operational leaders mobilized quickly to thoroughly assess inventory on hand and in process, assess inventory positions of key retail partners and meaningfully reduce forward inventory purchase commitments through a rigorous and thoughtful demand-supply matching process. We maintain an active and transparent dialog with our key partners and strategic suppliers, as we work together on forward purchase commitments and product assortments.

We also remain in active conversations with our key retail partners, as we collaborate on a thoughtful plan to clear excess inventory moving forward and the appropriate level of future inventory purchases, considering the current environment. Throughout these conversations our focus is undeniably on the long-term health and sustainability of VF, our brands and our partners, and while many of these conversations are difficult, we have not strayed from our core values, approaching each discussion with honesty, transparency and integrity yet another example of how enterprise scale supply chain flexibility fiscal discipline and financial capacity, coupled with our deep-rooted history of treating each stakeholder ethically and position VF to emerge from this crisis in an advantaged position.

Turning to the third dimension of portfolio resiliency, investment optionality. Optionality applies to both capital allocation as well as investment spending, both capital and expense. Our short-term capital allocation priorities have changed. While share repurchases remain a key element of our long-term plan we are taking actions to preserve liquidity and have decided to suspend our share repo program for the time being. We do however remain committed to our dividend, of course subject to Board approval. Our dividend has and will remain an integral part of our TSR algorithm over the long term and the recent actions we’ve taken to shore up liquidity, give testament to our ability to continue to support the dividend.

Regarding investment spending, we have selectively reduced discretionary spending and capex in light of the current environment. We have focused our remaining investments on the aspects of our strategy that we believe will be even more important growth drivers in a post COVID world. Specifically D2C and digital, including digitally focused demand creation and technology.

And while it’s still very early days, our April results support the general belief that digital commerce will only increase in importance. And finally, we are reexamining all structural overhead in light of our rapidly changing world. Historical analog support structures are being re-imagined in a hyper digital future. These actions will simplify the business model and increase agility, necessary traits in this fast evolving marketplace.

So wrapping up the concept of optionality, I will front run a topic I know is on any of your minds, M&A. First, with regard to our occupational work business, we are proceeding with our sale process. As I’m sure you’ve noticed in our release, this business is qualified for held-for-sale discontinued operations accounting treatment. We remain in active conversations with prospective buyers and are confident we have a transaction completed during this fiscal year. We will keep you apprised, as the process unfolds in the coming months.

With that said, while the strategic rationale for the divestiture is unchanged, there is no urgency to sell these assets from a financial standpoint. As is always the case, a material deterioration in market conditions could impact the ultimate timing of a transaction.

As it relates to potential acquisitions, we continue to actively assess strategic opportunities, and believe the disruption caused by COVID,should lead to an increase in M&A activity and the availability of attractive assets. While our first priority remains stabilizing our organic business, we are well positioned from a liquidity standpoint to pivot to an offensive posture when prudent. M&A remains our top capital allocation and strategic priority on a medium to long-term basis. The disruption underway across our sector will undoubtedly provide ample opportunities for strong companies with demonstrated M&A capabilities, to create significant shareholder value through inorganic growth.

The final element of portfolio resiliency I’d like to highlight is that of diversification. As companies across the globe report earnings, we are reminded of the advantage of running a global enterprise during this crisis. The ability to extract learnings from reopening protocols, traffic trends and consumer behaviors in our APAC region, allows us to be more informed in planning for the ensuing recovery across other regions. It also gives us a several month headstart compared to mono geography companies. Our diversified channel footprint has also been critical, most notably, our digital business. While our own D2C digital platform is about 12% of revenue today, our total digital footprint, including digital wholesale, is closer to 20% of the business. The ability to keep these channels open during this lock down period has been critical in our ability to continually engage with our consumers. And recent trends suggest significant growth in the digital channels are likely to mitigate some of the brick and mortar short calls, although it’s too early to understand fully how this will evolve.

I want to conclude my comments on diversification by directly addressing our wholesale footprint, in light of the heightened disruption we see underway in certain segments of the distribution landscape. Considering our digital wholesale and international partnership stores, roughly half of our business today is D2C and consumer-facing. Of the remaining wholesale business, roughly half is through international wholesale, which was healthy and growing heading into the crisis and remains well positioned. In U.S. wholesale, which represents about 25% of total revenue, we have dramatically reduced exposure to the more structurally challenged mid-tier and department store channels, which now represent less than 5% of VF revenue in fiscal ’20. The largest portion of our U.S. brick and mortar wholesale business sits in what we call specialty, which is primarily comprised of differentiated healthy outdoor active and athletic retailers. Most of these retailers have healthy and growing digital businesses of their own. Our key accounts entered this crisis strong, and we are actively working with our partners to emerge from this crisis stronger together.

So to summarize, I’m confident that our balance sheet and liquidity positioning investment optionality, supply chain flexibility and portfolio diversification position VF with the capacity to navigate the current environment and provide us with the ammunition to drive accelerated growth in returns, as we begin to emerge from COVID. Our diversified TSR model with a strong commitment to the dividend, coupled with both organic and inorganic optionality, delivers a unique and balanced value creation model.

Now moving onto our fundamentals and recent business performance. Our business was showing strong momentum heading into the final months of our fiscal year as evidenced by 9% organic revenue growth and 19% organic earnings growth during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020. The fourth quarter however marked a profound change in conditions. Our Asia business was essentially shut down for two weeks. Our European business was closed anywhere from two to three weeks, and our North American business was closed the final two weeks of the quarter. Unsurprisingly, our results for the fourth quarter reflect the operational impacts of the disruption just outlined.

Despite this disruptions, we’re encouraged by the trends we experienced in our digital business during the quarter, which remained operational in all three regions. On a global basis, Vans, The North Face, Dickies, and our emerging brands group, all grew double digits. EMEA generated low teen digital growth led by more than 40% growth at The North Face. EMEA’s digital business declined over 20% in the month of March, but reaccelerated to high-teens growth in April, led by triple-digit growth in the North Face.

The APAC region generated 19% digital growth, led by more than 20% growth in China, driven by strength at Vans and Dickies. Our digital trends in APAC were essentially a month ahead of EMEA, with a significant decline in February, followed by a sharp rebound in March, with growth of more than 30% led by Vans and Dickies. In April, digital normalized somewhat with growth in high teens.

The digital business in Americas grew at a low single digit rate during Q4, as strength in Vans was offset by softer trends at The North Face. Following modest declines in February and March, we’ve experienced a sharp recovery in April, which has continued into May, with triple-digit growth driven by broad-based strength across the big 4 brands. And while it’s too early to draw strong conclusions from our quarter-to-date performance, we are encouraged by the relative consistent phasing of the recovery curves across regions to date.

As you saw in the release this morning, due to the current market place uncertainties, we’re not providing a formal fiscal 2021 outlook at this time. However, I can share with you, how we expect our business to evolve over the course of the coming year, across our three geographic regions, and the approach we’re taking to planning our business. Through the remainder of the first quarter, we expect North America and EMEA to begin to reopen and we expect continued steady improvement in the APAC region. We anticipate disruption across the distribution landscape, resulting in a highly promotional marketplace. We expect high teen inventory growth in the first quarter, followed by lower inventory levels on a year-over-year basis, as we move 4 Year-over-year basis, as we move through the balance of the year.

Moving into our second quarter, we expect to see sequential improvement in North America and EMEA, but expect both regions to decline significantly on a year-over-year basis. We expect our APAC region to continue to accelerate. We believe promotional activity will likely remain elevated and expect disruption across the distribution landscape to continue. By the third quarter, we believe our APAC business will begin to return to a more normalized growth, alongside a stabilizing in North America and European marketplace as we enter the fall holiday season, we believe continued promotional activity is likely. We expect our North America and EMEA businesses to return to modest growth by the end of our fiscal year, with APAC, returning to more normalized growth.

We believe the promotional environment will begin to moderate, as the impacts of excess inventory and retail consolidation begin to stabilize. Underlying the expected evolution of our business just outlined, is an acceleration of our hyper digital transformation. As we look ahead, digital will become even more central to VF’s growth and success. Our fiscal ’21 investments in digital transformation, which represent about 80% of all planned strategic investment for the fiscal year, offer a springboard of how we will leap into a more advantaged future.

I look forward to sharing more details, as the year unfolds. Given the recovery expectations just outlined and the visibility we have into the current quarter, we expect revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be down slightly more than 50%. For the full year, we expect to deliver at least $600 million of free cash flow, through a combination of operating earnings, working capital management, and lower capex. We believe this supports a year-end liquidity position of at least $5 billion, with over $3 billion of cash on hand and a net leverage ratio below three times. These numbers exclude the potential proceeds from our occupational work divestiture, which could provide an additional source of liquidity. So in closing, VF has navigated many crises over our 121-year history and have demonstrated willingness and ability to evolve our portfolio and strategy to stay relevant as consumer behaviors and the marketplace evolves.

There is no question that the COVID-19 disruption will have lasting impacts on our sector. There will be retail casualties. This will accelerate industry consolidation. This will likely accelerate category trends, which we believe will benefit from activity based lifestyle brands. We are witnessing the acceleration of digital commerce and the critical importance of direct consumer engagement. We also believe this environment will shine an even brighter light on corporate values and highlight the importance of purpose led enterprises. Ultimately, we believe what we’re witnessing right now, is an acceleration of underlying trends, which were forming before the crisis hit. Further supporting our consumer-minded retail-centric hyper digital strategy.

Further supporting our portfolio reshaping efforts from the past three years and, further supporting our portfolio focus towards activity based lifestyle brands in large, growing and structurally attractive addressable markets. The building blocks of our long-term strategic plan are unchanged, but the pace of market and consumer evolution will undoubtedly accelerate. Fortunately, we’ve been moving down a path to transformation to this new reality for several years, using portfolio moves as a catalyst. We will continue to focus our key strategic choices around the transformation to a retail-centric, digitally led enterprise. The combination of all these levers, coupled with a diversified TSR model, will place VF in an advantaged position. So with that, we will turn the call back to the operator and take your questions.

