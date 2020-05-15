VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) slipped to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a profit last year due to the impairment of goodwill as well as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The results missed analysts’ expectations.
The top-line fell by 11% due to lower consumer demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government actions and regulations. Gross margin dropped by 150 basis points due to elevated promotional activity to clear excess inventory, partially offset by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin businesses.
The company will not provide a financial outlook for full-year 2021 due to the uncertainty of the duration and severity of COVID-19. The first-quarter of 2021 revenues are expected to be down slightly more than 50%. Full-year fiscal 2021 free cash flow is expected to exceed $600 million.
Take a look our Retail stories here
Most Popular
Palatin is looking for new collaborations amid AMAG’s divestiture of Vyleesi
When most of the companies were discussing how they got impacted by the deadly virus and the uncertainties they faced in the recently ended quarter, a few companies have dealt
Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA): GoodHemp forms key part of growth strategy
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) saw its revenues nearly double to $309,000 in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period a year ago. The company also reported a profit
Sony (SNE) pins hope on PS5 launch as pandemic poses threat to profit this year
Executives at Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) faced several questions on the upcoming release of PlayStation-5, during the interaction with analysts at the fourth-quarter earnings conference call this week. There will