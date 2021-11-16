Visa (V) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported net revenue of $6.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 29% year-over-year.
GAAP net income rose 68% to $3.6 billion, or $1.65 per share. Adjusted net income rose 42% to $3.5 billion, or $1.62 per share.
