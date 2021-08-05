Kellogg (NYSE: K): Q2 2021 Earnings Snapshot

Kellogg (NYSE: K) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell today.
The net sales increased by 3% to $3.55 billion compared to the previous year.
The net income for the second quarter was $380million or $1.11 per share compared to $351 million or $1.02 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
The adjusted earnings per share decreased by 8% to $1.14.
