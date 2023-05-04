Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Kellogg Company (K) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 10.4% year-over-year to $4 billion. Organic net sales grew 13.7%.
Net income attributable to Kellogg Company dropped to $298 million, or $0.86 per share, from $422 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.10.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, Kellogg expects organic sales to grow 6-7% versus last year.
