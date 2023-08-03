Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4.6% year-over-year to $4 billion. Organic sales grew 7.1%.
Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $357 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $326 million, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 5.9% to $1.25.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
For the full year of 2023, organic net sales are expected to grow approx. 7%.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion. The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common
CVS Health Q2 2023 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues. June quarter adjusted profit declined 13% year-over-year to $2.21 per share.