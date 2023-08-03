K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4.6% year-over-year to $4 billion. Organic sales grew 7.1%.

Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $357 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $326 million, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 5.9% to $1.25.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.

For the full year of 2023, organic net sales are expected to grow approx. 7%.

