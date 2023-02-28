Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2023 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales of $3.7 billion were up 9.5% from the same period last year. Domestic same store sales increased 5.3%.
Net income increased 1% year-over-year to $476.5 million, while EPS grew 10.5% to $24.64.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
As of February 11, 2023, the company had a total store count of 7,014.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to look for when Kohl’s (KSS) reports Q4 results next week
Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) is working hard to increase store traffic and revive sales, after losing business to online retailers and being hurt by the economic slowdown.
Beyond Meat (BYND): Here are a few noteworthy points from the Q4 earnings report
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were up 9% on Friday, a day after the company delivered fourth quarter 2022 earnings results that surpassed projections. The stock has gained
Infographic: Highlights of Booking Holdings’ Q4 2022 earnings report
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022, reporting strong earnings and revenue growth. Reported net income for the fourth