Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2023 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales of $3.7 billion were up 9.5% from the same period last year. Domestic same store sales increased 5.3%.

Net income increased 1% year-over-year to $476.5 million, while EPS grew 10.5% to $24.64.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

As of February 11, 2023, the company had a total store count of 7,014.

