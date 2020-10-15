Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc Q4 earnings: Infographic

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The retail pharma giant reported a 2% rise in Q4 sales to $34.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $1.02 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
WBA shares gained 2.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has slipped 39% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q4 results?
CEO Stefano Pessina said, “Now, more than ever, our pharmacy-centered business is at the heart of community healthcare and we are expanding on that role for the future. I continue to be inspired by the tireless efforts of our teams as they support and care for our customers, patients and communities, while accelerating progress on our clear set of strategic priorities.”
