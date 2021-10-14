Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion.
Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS rose 67% to $1.17 from the prior-year period.
Total assets at the end of the quarter remained flat at $1.94 trillion.
Prior performance
