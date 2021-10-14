Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion.

Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS rose 67% to $1.17 from the prior-year period.

Total assets at the end of the quarter remained flat at $1.94 trillion.

Prior performance

Wells Fargo Q1 2021 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained soon after the announcement. Net income applicable

Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable

Infosys (INFY) Earnings: Q2 profit rises on 21% revenue growth, meets view

Management consulting company Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings matched the consensus estimates, while revenues beat. The India-based

Tags

investment bankingMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top