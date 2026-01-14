WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo’s Q4 2025 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $21.3 billion.

Net income grew 6% to $5.36 billion and earnings per share rose 13% to $1.62 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.76.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed the mark.

Net interest income increased 4% to $12.3 billion while non-interest income grew 5% to $8.9 billion. Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $13.7 billion.

WFC repurchased $5 billion of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance