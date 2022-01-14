Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo Q4 2021 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $20.8 billion.
Net income rose 86% to $5.7 billion while EPS more than doubled to $1.38 compared to the year-ago quarter.
Average deposits totaled $1.4 trillion in the quarter.
