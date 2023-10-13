Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q3 2023 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $20.8 billion.
Net income increased 61% to $5.76 billion while EPS rose 72% to $1.48 compared to last year.
Average loans amounted to $943.2 billion while average deposits dropped 5% to $1.34 trillion.
