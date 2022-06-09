Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s (DOCU) Q1 2023 financial results

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday announced first-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher revenues.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which is lower than last year’s profit of $0.44 per share. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share last year.

Total revenues increased 25% annually to $588.7 million. Subscription revenue rose 26% and professional services & other revenue moved up 13% year-over-year.

