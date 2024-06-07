Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 profit rises in double-digits; revenue up 7%
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Revenues of the eSignature service provider increased by 7%.
First-quarter revenues increased to $709.6 million from $661.4 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue advanced by 8%, while Professional Service revenue decreased by 18% during the three months.
At $0.82 per share, adjusted earnings were up 14% year-over-year. First-quarter net profit, including special items, was $33.8 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $0.54 million or $0.00 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
For the second quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $725 million to $729 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to be between $2.920 billion and $2.932 billion.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LULU Earnings: Lululemon reports higher sales and profit for Q1 2024
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported an increase in revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2024. The athletic wear company also issued guidance for the second quarter and FY24.
NIO Earnings: Nio reports net loss for Q1 2024; revenues down 7%
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 when the electric car maker's revenues dropped 7%. The China-based company also issued guidance for the
JM Smucker (SJM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $2.2 billion. Net income was $245.1 million, or $2.30 per