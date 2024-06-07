DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 profit rises in double-digits; revenue up 7%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Revenues of the eSignature service provider increased by 7%.

First-quarter revenues increased to $709.6 million from $661.4 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue advanced by 8%, while Professional Service revenue decreased by 18% during the three months.

At $0.82 per share, adjusted earnings were up 14% year-over-year. First-quarter net profit, including special items, was $33.8 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $0.54 million or $0.00 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $725 million to $729 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to be between $2.920 billion and $2.932 billion.

Prior Performance