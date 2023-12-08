DOCU Earnings: DocuSign Q3 2024 revenue up 9%; profit beats estimates

eSignature service provider DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported higher revenues and better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.

DocuSign generated total revenues of $700.4 million in the October quarter, compared to $645.5 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue increased 9% year-over-year during the three months, while professional service revenue declined 16%.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.79 per share in Q3, vs. $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. Third-quarter net profit was $38.8 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a loss of $29.9 million or $0.15 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

