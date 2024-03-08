DocuSign (DOCU) reports higher Q4 revenue and profit; guides Q1, FY25

eSignature service provider DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2025.

The company generated revenues of $712.4 million in the January quarter, compared to $659.6 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue and Professional Service revenue increased by 8% and 5% respectively during the three months.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.76 per share in Q4, vs. $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. Fourth-quarter net profit, including special items, was $27.2 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $4.86 million or $0.02 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $704 million to $708 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to be between $2.915 billion and $2.927 billion.

Prior Performance