What happened when Alaska Air reported Q3 results

Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q3 revenue of $1.95 billion, up over 260% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.47 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

ALK shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 16% since the beginning of this year.