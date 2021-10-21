Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
What happened when Alaska Air reported Q3 results
Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q3 revenue of $1.95 billion, up over 260% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.47 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.
ALK shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 16% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Alaska Air Q3 earnings call transcript
