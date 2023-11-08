Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GPRO Earnings: GoPro adj. earnings fall in Q3; revenue down 4%
GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the action camera maker’s revenues declined 4%.
September-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, was $0.04 per share, compared to $0.19 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, it was a loss of $3.68 million or $0.02 per share in Q3, compared to net income of $17.6 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year period.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 4% decrease in revenues to $294 million. Meanwhile, total camera shipments increased 16% year-over-year to around 923,000 units.
“The successful launch of HERO12 Black combined with strong entry-level product sales and our growing retail presence to help us exceed our Q3 revenue and unit sales expectations and finish the quarter with 2.5 million subscribers,” said the company’s CEO, Nicholas Woodman.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Biogen (BIIB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $2.53 billion. Revenues grew 3% in constant currency. Net loss attributable to Biogen
EBAY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from eBay’s Q3 2023 financial results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue was $2.5 billion, up 5% on both a reported and FX-neutral basis. GAAP net income was $1.3 billion,
Gilead Sciences reports Q3 earnings. Here’s everything you need to know
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues came in at $7.05 billion in the September