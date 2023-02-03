GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported revenue of $321 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was down 18% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $53 million or $0.32 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $21 million, or $0.12 per share.

For the first quarter of 2023, GoPro expects to deliver revenue of approx. $165 million, down 24% year-over-year based on the midpoint of guidance.

Prior performance