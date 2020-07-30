Xilinx (XLNX) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) reported 1Q21 earnings results today.

Net revenues fell 14% to $727 million year-over-year.

GAAP net income dropped 60% to $94 million, or $0.38 per share while adjusted net income declined more than 30% to $160 million, or $0.65 per share.

For the second quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues of $730-780 million.

Click here to access the transcript for Xilinx Q1 2021 earnings conference call