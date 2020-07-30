Xilinx (XLNX) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) reported 1Q21 earnings results today.
Net revenues fell 14% to $727 million year-over-year.
GAAP net income dropped 60% to $94 million, or $0.38 per share while adjusted net income declined more than 30% to $160 million, or $0.65 per share.
For the second quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues of $730-780 million.
Click here to access the transcript for Xilinx Q1 2021 earnings conference call
Most Popular
What awaits Juniper Networks (JNPR) in the post-pandemic era
When the virus outbreak rattled markets in recent months, one sector that remained less affected was information technology. As the uncertainty deepens, networking solutions provider Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)
Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $361 million, or
PayPal (PYPL) exceeds Q2 targets as COVID-19 results in higher digital payments
Payment service provider PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Based on the strong performance in the quarter,