XOM Earnings: A snapshot of Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2025 report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in revenues.
Total revenues and other income decreased to $81.5 billion in the second quarter from $93.1 billion in the comparable period of 2024.
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $7.08 billion, compared to $9.24 billion last year. On a per-share basis, earnings declined to $1.64 in Q2 from $2.14 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, were also $1.64 per share in the June quarter.
“The second quarter, once again, proved the value of our strategy and competitive advantages, which continue to
deliver for our shareholders no matter the market conditions or geopolitical developments,” said Darren Woods,
ExxonMobil’s CEO.
Prior Performance
