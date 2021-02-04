YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum Brands Q4 2020 earnings results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 3% year-over-year to $1.74 billion.

GAAP net income dropped 32% to $332 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS grew 15% to $1.15.

Yum added 227 net new units during the quarter.

