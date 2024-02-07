Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues inched up 1% to $2.03 billion compared to the same period last year.
Net income increased 25% to $463 million and EPS grew 26% to $1.62. Adjusted EPS decreased 5% to $1.26.
Both revenue and earnings missed estimates, causing the stock to fall over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Worldwide system sales grew 5%.
The company opened 1,853 gross units during the fourth quarter.
