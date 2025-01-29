META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 financial results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $48.39 billion.

Net income increased 49% to $20.84 billion while earnings per share rose 50% to $8.02 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Family daily active people (DAP) was 3.35 billion on average for December 2024, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $77.81 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Prior performance