YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum! Brands’ Q3 2025 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $1.98 billion.

Net income increased 4% to $397 million compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share grew 5% to $1.41 and adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.58.

Worldwide same-store sales increased 3%. System sales were up 5%.

Yum announced that it is exploring strategic options for the Pizza Hut brand to maximize long-term value creation for Yum! Pizza Hut, and its franchise partners.

The company also expects to complete the acquisition of 128 Taco Bell restaurants across the Southeast US in the fourth quarter.

