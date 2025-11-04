Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum! Brands’ Q3 2025 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $1.98 billion.
Net income increased 4% to $397 million compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share grew 5% to $1.41 and adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.58.
Worldwide same-store sales increased 3%. System sales were up 5%.
Yum announced that it is exploring strategic options for the Pizza Hut brand to maximize long-term value creation for Yum! Pizza Hut, and its franchise partners.
The company also expects to complete the acquisition of 128 Taco Bell restaurants across the Southeast US in the fourth quarter.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%. Net income rose 1% to $2.3
AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco (CSCO) reports Q1 FY26 results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, ended fiscal 2025 on a positive note, with the business benefiting from a sharp increase in