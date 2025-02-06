YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum! Brands’ Q4 2024 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $2.36 billion.

Net income decreased 9% to $423 million while earnings per share fell 8% to $1.49 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 28% to $1.61.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Worldwide system sales grew 8%.

The company approved a dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock, an increase of 6%. The quarterly dividend will be distributed on March 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2025.

