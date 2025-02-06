Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum! Brands’ Q4 2024 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $2.36 billion.
Net income decreased 9% to $423 million while earnings per share fell 8% to $1.49 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 28% to $1.61.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Worldwide system sales grew 8%.
The company approved a dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock, an increase of 6%. The quarterly dividend will be distributed on March 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2025.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GOOGL Q4 Call Highlights: AI Expansion, Cloud Bottlenecks, and Massive CapEx!
Alphabet Inc., the holding company of Google, the search engine giant, discussed its AI strategy in its Q4 earnings call, highlighting the cost and performance advantages of its TPU infrastructure
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q1 2025 profit rises on higher revenues
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the first quarter of 2025. December-quarter revenues increased 17%
McDonald’s all set to report Q4 2024 results. Here’s what to expect
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is expected to publish its fourth-quarter results next week, amid expectations for a mixed outcome. The market will keep a close watch on the event, looking