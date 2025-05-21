ZM Earnings: Zoom reports higher revenues and adj. profit for Q1 2026

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

The video conferencing platform’s first-quarter 2026 revenues increased modestly to $1.17 billion from $1.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. For the second quarter, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $1.195 billion to $1.20 billion.

First-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.43 per share, compared to $1.35 per share a year earlier. For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.36 and $1.37.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $254.6 million or $0.81 per share for the April quarter, compared to $216.3 million or $0.69 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

